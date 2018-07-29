43 farms to participate in Vermont Open Farm Week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The public will get a chance to see what goes on at Vermont farms during open farm week next month.

This year, 43 farms are participating in the fourth annual event that runs from Monday Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 19.

Some farms offer visitors activities like milking cows and goats, picking vegetables, eating dinner on the farm or listening to live music.

A listing on events can be found online at DigInVT.com. Many events are free and some require registration.