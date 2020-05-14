40,000 new unemployment claims as Louisiana looks to reopen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 40,000 people filed new claims for unemployment in Louisiana last week as the coronavirus fight continued to pound the state’s economy, according to figures posted Thursday by state and federal labor officials.

For the comparable week last year, the figure was around 2,000. As of last week, more than 325,000 qualified for unemployment benefits in the state, compared to 13,400 for the comparable week last year.

The state begins easing some of the business restrictions that have caused widespread unemployment Friday. But the effects will be limited. Many businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and strict social distancing guidelines will be in place.

The state reported Thursday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana surpassed 33,400 — a one-day increase in reported numbers of more than 800. However, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the jump was due to another commercial lab reporting results for the first time.

“We had a new, large lab come on line today and reported for the very first time,” Edwards said during an online town hall streamed on thadvocate.com and nola.com. He said more than 600 of the new cases came from the lab and some of the cases actually go back to March.

Edwards also noted that the percentage of new cases relative to the number of tests continues to decline — a factor in his decision to begin easing stay-at-home restrictions.

More than 2,300 in the state have died with the disease and more than 22,600 have recovered. Hospitalizations have been trending downward. They dipped below 1,200 this week after peaking at more than 2,100 in April.

More than 237,000 tests have been performed in the state to date.

