4-year-old finds gun used for bear protection, shoots self

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 4-year-old girl suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a handgun left out for bear protection at an Alaska home.

Anchorage police said the girl on Wednesday morning was visiting a home in Eagle River. The loaded handgun had been left on a kitchen counter out of concern for bears.

The child was shot in the upper body and taken to an Anchorage hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.

An adult and several other children were in the home when the girl was shot.

Police say the case is under investigation.

Eagle River is north of urban Anchorage but within the municipality's boundaries. Eagle River's residential areas include mountainside neighborhoods frequented by moose and bears.