4-year-old boy hit on rural northwest Iowa road dies

LITTLE ROCK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 4-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pickup truck on a rural road.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the accident happened Monday afternoon north of Little Rock, Iowa. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released the boy's name.

Officials say a 77-year-old man driving the pickup slowed to about 10 mph when he spotted two utility vehicles on the side of the road with a young child behind them and two adults working in a ditch. Investigators say as the pickup passed the two utility vehicles, a second child stepped from the north ditch onto the roadway and in front of the truck's path.

