4.0 preliminary magnitude quake hits far Northern California
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake has rattled a rural area of far Northern California.
The USGS says the 4.0 preliminary magnitude quake hit Sunday at 1:05 p.m. near Capetown, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) down the coast from Eureka.
A dispatcher with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says there have been no calls reporting damage or injury.
Capetown is about 275 miles (440 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
