380,000-chicken facility proposed in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A poultry farm that could house up to 380,000 chickens has been proposed for Lancaster County as the county considers new regulations for large livestock operations.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Sunset Poultry LLC applied earlier this month for a special permit for eight barns housing up to 47,500 chickens each on 80 acres (32.4 hectares) just south of the Saunders County line.

The birds would go to the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont that's processing chickens for Costco.

An application last year for a poultry farm that would supply Costco spurred officials to examine Lancaster County's lack of specific zoning laws regarding large livestock operations. A task force has arrived at recommendations for changes.

A Lincoln Premium spokeswoman says Sunset Poultry would abide by the pending recommendations.

