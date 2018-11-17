300K visitors expected in Las Vegas for Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials expect 300,000 people to visit Las Vegas for Thanksgiving.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Friday said those visitors will spend roughly $226 million between Wednesday and Nov. 24.

More than 91 percent of the destination's 147,600 hotel rooms will be occupied during that period.

Many Las Vegas restaurants add special dishes, prix fixe menus and family-sized courses for Thanksgiving Day. Buffets at casino-resorts are also popular among visitors.

The agency says the total economic impact of the holiday this year will be $381.5 million. That's a 1.7 percent increase over the year.