300 workers agree to settle group home strike as more loom

More than 300 unionized group home and day program workers on Wednesday called off a threatened strike after settling a new labor contract that workers say will finally allow them to afford health insurance.
Rob Baril, president of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, SEIU, said he hopes the two-year salary and benefits package reached with Network Human Services, also known as Network Inc., will become a template for other yet-to-be settled labor contracts with group home providers. Hundreds of workers at different agencies across the state are still threatening to walk out if new labor agreements are not reached next month.