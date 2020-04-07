3 workers infected at Vermont prison; inmates locked down

Three workers at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton have tested positive for COVID-19 and the prison is on a complete lockdown to tryt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the Department of Corrections said.

The most recent person to test positive for COVID-19 was last in the facility on April 3.

Inmates are remaining in their cells where they are being fed and provided essential services and medication. They are only being allowed out for emergencies and hygiene purposes.

Another staff member at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport tested positive for the disease last month.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, nearly 550 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Vermont, and 23 people have died.