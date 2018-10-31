3 workers hospitalized in Delaware refinery explosion

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — Equipment failure at a Delaware refinery caused an explosion that has sent three workers to the hospital.

News outlets report the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a release the Delaware City Refinery was the site of a "minor explosion" during equipment maintenance Tuesday.

A Delaware City Refining Company spokeswoman says the injured men were contractors. The News Journal reports she disputed there was an explosion, but didn't explain how the men were injured.

A 39-year-old man was in critical condition after suffering burns to his face and arms. A 36-year-old man was in serious condition, with burns to his face and neck. A 22-year-old man suffered burns to his feet.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Fox says there was neither fire nor damage to equipment.