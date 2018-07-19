3 wolves killed in central Idaho following sheep attacks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials say they killed three wolves in central Idaho after attacks on livestock, an action blasted by an environmental group.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services on Wednesday said it killed the wolves earlier this month near Stanley at the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game after confirming wolves killed six sheep.

The three wolves killed are in addition to 46 wolves Wildlife Services says it killed in Idaho this year through June 30 following confirmed wolf kills of livestock.

Western Watersheds Project says the killing of the three wolves this month in the Sawtooth National Forest's Sawtooth National Recreation Area allow private profits to prevail at the expense of Idaho wildlife in an area that's supposed to be managed for wildlife.