3 rescued from water after car plunges into Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say three people were pulled out of the water after a car went into the Monterey Bay.

KSBW-TV reports two people were inside the car that plunged into the water Thursday evening and the third person had jumped to try and save them.

The Monterey Fire Department says the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the end of Fisherman's Wharf #2.

It says all three people were pulled out of the water with a firetruck ladder.

Fire officials say two people were sent to a nearby hospital with minor injuries from being in the cold water.

