3 public meetings set for White River revitalization plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Proponents of a plan to revitalize a 58-mile stretch of the White River in central Indiana are bringing their ideas to the people this week in three public meetings.

The White River Vision Plan 's supporters envision more restaurants, retail and recreational opportunities along the river's course in Indianapolis and Hamilton County.

The plan that's being moved along by Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and Visit Hamilton County would be coupled with efforts to protect and preserve the river.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the groups plan a Tuesday evening meeting at Founders Park in Carmel, followed Wednesday by an afternoon gathering at Indianapolis' Rhodius Park and an evening meeting at the city's Edison School of the Arts.

Public feedback can also be left through an online survey .

