3 people missing after storm pounds Greece with heavy rain

Two women walk alongside a beach after a storm hit the area at Kalamata town, southwest of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services remained on alert across most of the country despite news that the storm's intensity weakened as it moved eastward. less Two women walk alongside a beach after a storm hit the area at Kalamata town, southwest of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as ... more Photo: Nikolia Apostolou, AP

A firefighter tries to drain water from a house after a storm hit Kalamata town, southwest of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services remained on alert across most of the country despite news that the storm's intensity weakened as it moved eastward. less A firefighter tries to drain water from a house after a storm hit Kalamata town, southwest of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as ... more Photo: Nikolia Apostolou, AP

A destroyed telephone booth is pictured after a storm hit Kalamata town, southwest of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services remained on alert across most of the country despite news that the storm's intensity weakened as it moved eastward. less A destroyed telephone booth is pictured after a storm hit Kalamata town, southwest of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil ... more Photo: Nikolia Apostolou, AP

Sun beds are left on a flooded beach at Rafina port town, east of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services remained on alert across most of the country despite news that the storm's intensity weakened as it moved eastward. less Sun beds are left on a flooded beach at Rafina port town, east of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services ... more Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP

Two men walk alongside a promenade where two passenger ships remain docked at Rafina's port, east of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services remained on alert across most of the country despite news that the storm's intensity weakened as it moved eastward. less Two men walk alongside a promenade where two passenger ships remain docked at Rafina's port, east of Athens, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern ... more Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP







ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are looking for three missing people on a Greek island after a rare and powerful Mediterranean storm dumped heavy rain on the region.

The storm has been moving slowly in a northeasterly direction, affecting Aegean Sea islands as well as Greece's central mainland. It is expected to hit parts of northern and northeast Greece later in the day.

General secretary for Civil Protection Yiannis Tafyllis told reporters Sunday that the hardest-hit areas so far have been around the cities of Corinth and Argos in the Peloponnese peninsula, which was hit by the storm Saturday, and the northern part of the island of Evia, off central Greece, where the three people went missing Sunday.

The storm also flooded roads in Athens and forced evacuations from the Peloponnese seaside village of Nea Kios.