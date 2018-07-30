3 new West Nile virus cases bring Mississippi to 7 this year

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three new cases of West Nile virus bring Mississippi's total to seven so far this year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said in a news release Monday that two of the new cases are in Hinds County, with the third in Itawamba County.

Earlier cases include two in Hinds and one each in Copiah and Pearl River counties.

Last year, Mississippi had a total of 63 cases, two of them fatal.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the peak season is July through September.

The department says people should use mosquito repellent and loose, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and legs when outdoors, and remove standing water — even bottle caps — around the home so mosquitoes can't breed there.