PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from a jail in southwest Missouri after allegedly attacking an officer.

The McDonald County Sheriff's office in Pineville, Missouri said David Molina, 49; Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27; and Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23; escaped from the jail around 5 p.m. Saturday. Pineville is about 190 miles south of Kansas City.