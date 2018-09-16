3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say three people were killed and another person was seriously hurt in a head-on collision on a highway southwest of Portland.

State Police says an 18-year-old Joseph Hawkins, of Salem, was killed in the crash along Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday afternoon.

Police said Sunday that the preliminary investigation shows Hawkins was driving alone, heading eastbound, when he crossed into westbound lanes and hit a Subaru Legacy.

Two passengers in the Subaru were killed. Police identified them as 59-year-old Mary Verdier, of Vancouver, Washington, and 60-year-old Susan Heffel, of McMinnville.

A Vancouver man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they don't know yet why Hawkins entered oncoming traffic.