ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Closing loopholes in New Mexico's campaign finance reporting laws and a possible shift to an open primary system in one of the last U.S. holdouts will be among the challenges for the next secretary of state.

Incumbent Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver is running for re-election. Her challengers are Republican Gavin Clarkson and Libertarian Ginger Grider.

THE OFFICE:

The secretary of state is responsible for administering New Mexico's election system, which includes maintaining voter rolls, testing voting machines and regulating lobbyist activity.

Candidates for public office and political action committees are mandated to report campaign finances to the secretary of state, and the office requires financial disclosures from candidates and state officials.

The office also files and keeps corporate records for New Mexico businesses as well as out-of-state companies, foreign trusts and other business entities.

The secretary of state's office is recovering from years of scandal. Most recently, former Republican Dianna Duran resigned as secretary of state in 2015 and was convicted on embezzlement and money laundering charges.

Before Duran, one-term former Secretary of State Mary Herrera was accused of politicizing the office by asking employees to work on her re-election campaign. An investigation into allegations against the Democrat was later dropped.

Herrera's predecessor, Democrat Rebecca Vigil-Giron, was indicted after leaving office in 2006 in connection with the misuse of federal voter education money. Charges were dropped based on lengthy trial delays. Two outside associates were convicted.

THE CANDIDATES:

Toulouse Oliver was elected secretary of state during a special election in November 2016 to finish the remainder of the term vacated by Duran. She announced her bid for re-election in 2017, saying she wanted to continue implementing reforms of the state's campaign finance rules as well as increasing voter education in rural and Native American communities.

Before taking over the statewide office, Toulouse Oliver served as Bernalillo County clerk from 2007 to 2016.

She made waves earlier this year when she tried to include the option of straight-party voting on this year's ballots. The New Mexico Supreme Court ended up blocking the move, but she vowed to continue looking for ways to increase voter registration and turnout.

Clarkson has criticized Toulouse Oliver, saying her effort to bring back straight-party voting was politically motivated. She disputed the claim.

An enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation, Clarkson was unsuccessful in his bid for the Republican nomination for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat. He was later chosen by the party to run for secretary of state after the previous GOP nominee, JoHanna Cox, dropped out.

Clarkson had served as a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Interior Department before resigning in 2017. The department's inspector general had released a report critical of a tribal loan program Clarkson had run.

Clarkson has voiced his support for requiring voter identification and has said he would defer to the Legislature for changes in policies or laws that relate to elections and campaign finance.

A Portales resident, Grider has helped run an advocacy group for medical marijuana patients. She has said the straight-ticket issue influenced her decision to run.

While she believes the secretary of state has limited powers, she said she would support open primaries.

She has voiced concern that the current primary system is subsidized by all New Mexico taxpayers and yet independent voters are not allowed to participate. If a political party chooses to have a primary, she said that party should pick up the tab rather than taxpayers.