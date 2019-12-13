3 flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three people have died of flu-related complications in Connecticut this season, state public health officials said.

The three people who died as of Dec. 7 were all age 65 or older, the state Department of Public Health said Thursday.

In addition, 29 people were hospitalized last week with the flu, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with the flu to 120 for this season, the agency reported.

The flu is considered to be widespread with 400 positive flu tests reported to the state since August.

“I advise all Connecticut residents to take the proactive step to protect their health during flu season by getting a flu shot,” public health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said. “Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and can either help prevent you from becoming infected by this serious virus, or help lessen your symptoms if you do get sick."

The agency reported 3,506 people hospitalized with influenza-associated illness in Connecticut, and 88 influenza-associated deaths during the 2018-2019 flu season.