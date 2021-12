GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says three of its jail officers have been attacked by inmates in an eight-day span, but all three are back at work after they were briefly hospitalized.

Maj. George Moore, supervisor for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Bureau, told WGHP that in two of the cases, the detention officers were repeatedly hit in the head. The inmates behind the attacks were placed in isolation.