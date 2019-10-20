3 college students hurt in Connecticut canoeing accident

HEBRON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say three college students have been hurt in a boating accident on a Connecticut lake.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection says the Wesleyan University students were hurt while canoeing on Amston Lake in Hebron on Saturday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman was flown to Hartford Hospital, where she remains in intensive care. Investigators said the woman was unresponsive.

The other two students, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to the Middlesex Clinic in Marlborough for evaluation.

No names were released.

Wesleyan in a statement said it has been in touch with the students' families and is "providing support for the students involved."