3 arrests in 2020 triple-slaying at California high school

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of three teenagers in central California said Thursday they have arrested three men suspected in the killings and more than two dozen other gang members connected to a drugs and weapons trafficking operation.

Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19, Isaiah Rule, 18, and Blake Madeiros, 19, were found dead in the parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia when police responded to reports of shots fired on the evening of May 5, 2020. They were not students at the school, police said.