3 St. Louis County jail staffers suspended after inmate dies

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Three St. Louis County jail staff members have been suspended after an inmate died in June.

County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday also told the County Council that he is making appointments to a board that advises county officials about the jail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the board was dormant for years and few in county government knew it existed. Former County Executive Steve Stenger didn't make any appointments during his tenure.

The inmate, Daniel Stout, died June 11 after being held for eight days. He died less than an hour after being taken to a state prison about an hour away.

He was the fourth jail inmate to die this year. Each of the cases involved staffers not acting with urgency when an inmate needed medical care.

