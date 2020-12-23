3 Philadelphia officers under investigation in 2001 arrest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers have been reassigned pending an internal investigation into the arrest and shooting of Termaine Hicks, who was cleared of a 2001 rape last week after spending 19 years in prison.
This decision comes after an investigation by the Innocence Project and the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit who raised concerns about whether the officers fabricated evidence, planted a gun, and arrested Hicks under false pretenses, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.