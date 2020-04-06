3 Michigan communities get federal help for rural areas

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is among 14 states receiving $65 million in federal investments for the improvement of community facilities in rural areas, officials said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced three Michigan communities will be getting loans. In the Upper Peninsula, Munising will get $170,000 to buy a loader to help with snow removal and other public works and the St. Ignace Building Authority will get $250,000 toward building a new fire station.

Also, Beaverton will get $545,000 to convert a vacant library into its city hall.

Federal officials said the investments will benefit more than 600,000 rural residents nationwide with upgrades or construction of schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

“Access to modern community facilities and essential services is critical for growth and prosperity in rural communities,” Bette Brand, the USDA’s deputy under secretary for rural development, said in a statement.

Officials said 38 projects nationwide will be getting loans or grants.