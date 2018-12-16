3 Kansas brothers carry on high school basketball legacy

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Three brothers are carrying on their family's legacy in a basketball program at a Wichita high school.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Cade, Zach and Andrew Howard are all members of the Campus High School basketball program. Cade Howard recently helped bring the team to a 3-0 start for the first time in more than a decade.

Zach Howard is a sophomore who's on the high-functioning end of the autism spectrum. He's not in the program as a feel-good story or to serve as a manager. Zach helped add four points to the team's win in a recent game.

Andrew Howard is a freshman on the team.

The brothers follow in the footsteps of their grandfather and their older brother Chase, who both went on to play in college.

