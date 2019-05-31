3 Ex-UCLA football players sue school over injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three former University of California, Los Angeles football players are suing the school, alleging they suffered concussions and other injuries that worsened because they were forced to play instead of receiving proper treatment.

The Los Angeles Times says former offensive linemen John Lopez, Poasi Moala and Zach Bateman are seeking more than $15 million each in suits naming UCLA regents, former coach Jim Mora, other staff and the NCAA.

Lopez and Moala allege that they continue to experience symptoms linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy after being coerced or forced to play after concussions. Bateman claims negligence led to serious foot injuries.

UCLA's athletic department denies the allegations and says it handles every injury "with the highest standard of care."

The Times says Mora didn't immediately return a request for comment.