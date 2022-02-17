2nd lawsuit targets North Dakota tribal subdistricts

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed opposing the Legislature’s creation of state House subdistricts encompassing American Indian reservations in North Dakota, alleging that the consideration of race is unconstitutional.

The Bismarck Tribune reports attorneys for North Dakota Republican Party District 4 Chairman Charles Walen, of New Town, and District 9 GOP chairman candidate Paul Henderson, of Calvin, filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday, alleging subdistricts “are racial gerrymanders in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”