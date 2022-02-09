2nd guilty plea expected in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected Wednesday to be the second person to admit guilt in the scheme, according to court documents.
Kaleb Franks said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in a plot to abduct the Democratic governor before FBI agents arrested them in October 2020. The plea would give federal prosecutors another insider who would be a key witness against four other men scheduled to face trial in March.