2nd arrest after overdose death of woman pregnant with twins

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A second person has been charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a woman who was pregnant with twins, police in New Hampshire said.

Amber Brusco, 36, has been arrested in Claremont on charges of sales of a substance recognized to be fentanyl and heroin in connection with the February death of Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, of Lebanon.

Brusco was released on personal recognizance bail and her arraignment was scheduled for July 16. It wasn't immediately known if she had lawyer, and a phone number was disconnected.

Earlier this year, police had arrested Christopher Santolucito, 36, of Claremont, on charges of selling drugs that resulted in deaths.