2nd Smithfield employee dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A second employee at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls died from COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the union representing workers at the plant.

Craig Allen Franken, 61, started work at the plant in 1979 when it was named John Morrell and Company, shortly after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, according to an online obituary. He worked there for over 40 years.

Another employee, 64-year-old Agustin Rodriguez, died last week.

State health officials reported one new death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, but would not confirm if the death was a Smithfield employee. The age range and location of the death they reported is the same as Franken.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Health officials also reported 71 new cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota, bringing the statewide tally to 1,755. Eight people have died in South Dakota from COVID-19. Over 80% of the cases were reported in Minnehaha County, where the outbreak at the Smithfield plant has infected 761 employees. The plant closed indefinitely last week.