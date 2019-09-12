$293M in sport bets; Atlantic City casino revenue up 13%

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers wagered more than $293 million on sports in New Jersey in August, helping Atlantic City's casinos win 13% more than they did a year ago.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos won nearly $339 million for the month, assisted by sports betting money.

The Borgata won nearly $80 million, and had the best month at slot machines since it opened in 2003.

The two newest casinos also fared well in August. Hard Rock retained the No. 2 spot in the market with nearly $41 million, up nearly 31% from a year ago.

And the Ocean casino had the best month in its short history, with over $25 million, up more than 25% from a year ago.