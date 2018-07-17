25K voters participate in southern Nevada special election

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada officials say more than 25,000 ballots were cast in a special Republican primary election for the Clark County public administrator office.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the ballots casted as of Monday represented about one-third of eligible voters.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says he was pleased with the turnout.

The special election was required after the county discovered that 43 voters may have cast ballots twice in the June 12 election.

Aaron Manfredi had defeated Thomas Fougere by four votes in that election.

The winner will go on to face Democratic candidate Robert Telles in the Nov. 6 election.

