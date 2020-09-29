$25K reward is offered after police say man shot at officers

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware are offering $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who police say shot at officers.

The News Journal reported Monday that $5,000 of the reward money was recently contributed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police are looking for Khairon Edwards, 22. They say he shot at officers in Glasgow Pines when they were tried to arrest him during an investigation of shots being fired.

New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. said Edwards weaved around several buildings and at one point pulled out a gun and began shooting at police.

“Our officers took cover, at which point Mr. Edwards fled from the area,” Bond said. “We did an extensive search; however, we were unable to come up with him.”

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous. Police said that anyone who sees him call 911.