24-year-old struck, killed by driver in Raynham, police say

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Raynham.

Police say Luke Cosgrove of Norton was walking in the travel lane on Route 44 on Saturday night when he was hit by an SUV.

Police say the driver, a 60-year-old Taunton woman, was not injured and remained on the scene.

Cosgrove was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the driver. The crash remains under investigation.