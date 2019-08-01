2020 GOP convention logo has star-studded elephant, crown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The logo for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, features a star-studded red elephant standing before a navy crown.

The August convention may not be a coronation, but it's where President Donald Trump is all but certain to be nominated for a second term.

The GOP on Thursday released the elephant and crown logo, which features the symbols of the Republican Party and North Carolina's most populated city.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says "the convention logo reflects both the energy of this vibrant city and traditions of the Republican Party."

Trump faces no serious challenge to the Republican nomination, and his campaign has worked to weed out anti-Trump Republicans in the hope that the convention will be a weeklong infomercial for the president's reelection campaign.