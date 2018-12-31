2019 means puffing on beaches goes up in smoke in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The new year in New Jersey will bring a ban on smoking at public beaches, a state mandate for health insurance and the ability for courts to take away guns from people who pose a danger.

Those are among the approximately two dozen new laws set to take effect in 2019. A handful of them grabbed headlines when they were enacted.

One measure that drew attention will make it easier for transgender residents to amend their birth certificates.