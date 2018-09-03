2018 WHL pre-season schedule (all times local):

Sunday's results

Everett 3 Portland 0

At Everett, Wash.

Tri-City 3 Vancouver 2

Spokane 3 Seattle 2

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw 4 Regina 2

Calgary 3 Red Deer 2 (OT)

Victoria 4 Kamloops 2

Seattle 5 Everett 4 (OT)

Prince George 4 Kelowna 2

At Regina

Saskatoon 3 Swift Current 1

At Red Deer, Alta.

Edmonton 4 Kootenay 2

At Taber, Alta.

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 3

At Everett, Wash.

Portland 2 Tri-City 1

Vancouver 3 Spokane 2 (OT)

Thursday, Sept. 6

Seattle vs. Spokane (at Kennewick, Wash.), 3 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Seattle vs. Kootenay (at Kennewick, Wash.), 3 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Langley, B.C.), 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 8

Kootenay at Portland, 3 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 3 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Prince George at Victoria, 12 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kamlpos at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 4 p.m.

Conclusion of 2018 WHL Pre-season