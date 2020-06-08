20 arrested in Portland, Oregon; other protests peaceful

Demonstrators march Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Bend, Ore., to protest racism and police brutality.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, with some demonstrators throwing objects at police, who fired tear gas and sponge-tipped projectiles.

Full beverage containers, glass bottles, hard-boiled eggs and rocks were thrown or fired at officers using sling-shots, police said in a statement Monday. A medic who was working with the officers was hit in the stomach with a rock.

The protest that turned violent happened at the Justice Center in downtown Portland. Police said at least 20 people were arrested. Other demonstrations Sunday took place at a bridge over the Willamette River and at Revolution Hall.

The ACLU of Oregon has called on Portland police to end the use of tear gas, impact weapons and flash bang devices.

“We join the protesters in calling for a new approach in our community, and demanding that we uphold the rights of people who have historically had their rights and humanity denied,” the rights group said Sunday.