2 young mountain goats shot on Colorado mountain trail

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Officials say two young mountain goats were shot and killed near a mountain summit in central Colorado.

The state is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Rebecca Ferrell, a spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said Saturday the two male goats were shot in the head with a pistol sometime on Tuesday. The goats were between 1 and 2 years old.

The shootings happened on a busy trail about a half-mile from the summit of Quandary Peak, which lies south of the ski town of Breckenridge.

Ferrell says officials asked for the public's help after investigating on their own and working various wildfires across the state.

A felony poaching conviction can lead to jail time and multiple fines.