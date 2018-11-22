2 young men die in Michigan crash after car strikes tree

SURREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two young men have died in central Michigan car crash.

Clare County sheriff's officials say the driver, 20-year-old Coty Smith, and the passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Mester, died Wednesday night at the scene of the Surrey Township crash. The vehicle went off the road, crashed into a large tree and split into several pieces.

Investigators say they believe speed contributed to the crash.