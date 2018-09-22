2 transported to hospital after crash on I-90

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that's causing miles of back-ups on Interstate 90.

Westernmassnews.com reports that Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m. Saturday on I-90 westbound in Brimfield.

Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police say the crash and unrelated disabled cars have contributed to miles up backups along the interstate.