2 teenagers critically wounded in Pasadena drive-by

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Two teens were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pasadena during the weekend, police said Monday.

An 18-year-old man from Altadena was shot numerous times in the upper body and a 14-year-old girl from Pasadena was shot in the neck area, a police statement said.

The victims were found around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a sidewalk next to a park.

Detectives determined the victims were walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle with two occupants pulled alongside and stopped. The passenger yelled something before they fired weapons at both victims and sped away, the statement said.

The victims have no gang affiliation, the department said.