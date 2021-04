CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Chandler home invasion in which an elderly couple was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

They said 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa are jailed on suspicion of numerous felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and vehicle theft.