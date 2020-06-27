2 student athletes at Kansas school test positive for virus

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City high school halted summer conditioning Friday and Saturday after two student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shawnee Mission School District spokesman David Smith said in an email that the specific sports those Shawnee Mission East High School students participated in will remain shut down until contact tracing is complete, The Kansas City Star reports.

Smith said he would not say what sports were affected in order to protect the students’ privacy.

He said the district is “hopeful that being proactive will prevent an outbreak from occurring” and that they would prioritize health and safety for students and staff.

Smith said students and coaches at conditioning stay outdoors and adhere to “strict social distancing.” Students to do not wear masks while exercising.