2 snowmobile riders die after plunging into Wisconsin lake

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Two snowmobile riders died and a third survived after their machines plunged into a lake in northern Wisconsin, authorities said Sunday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about snowmobiles and their riders in the water on Lake Nokomis around 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities arrived and found that three snowmobiles and three riders had gone into the water. One rider was able to get out and make the 911 call. The other two riders were dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are withholding the names of the victims until family members are notified.