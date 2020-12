Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded near Monroe at 2:41 a.m. Monday, and a 2.2 earthquake was recorded at 12:05 p.m. near Carnation.

At least 116 people reported feeling the earthquake near Monroe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It” web page. No injuries or damage were reported in either quake, The Seattle Times reported.