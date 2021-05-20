2 reporters detained during protest over Black man's death May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 12:52 p.m.
Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble shows still images from police body camera footage after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a news conference Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C. Womble said he would not release bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown, a Black man, and the law enforcement officers. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble answers questions from reporters after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a news conference Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C. Womble said he would not release bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown, a Black man, and the law enforcement officers, but he played portions of the video during the news conference that were broadcast by multiple news outlets. (Chris Day/The Daily Advance via AP)
3 of3
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
The two journalists who were arrested Wednesday night work for the USA Today Network, according to news outlets.