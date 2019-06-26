2 reopened Atlantic City casinos reshape market in 1st year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A year after opening, Atlantic City's Hard Rock and Ocean casinos are reshaping the market, with lower operating profits for the resort as a whole due to more competitors seeking smaller slices of the gambling pie.

Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean is the former Revel.

Both reopened on June 27, 2018, and have restored 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs Atlantic City's casino industry lost since 2014, though some have since been cut.

But it also was a day that brought some caution: Many analysts and industry insiders questioned whether Atlantic City, which had just regained its groove as a smaller market, could handle two new competitors.

A year later, the verdict is in: More casinos have meant smaller profits.