2 people fatally shot in separate St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people were fatally shot in two St. Louis neighborhoods late Friday and three others were injured in separate shootings elsewhere in the city.

The two homicides happened in the heart of a high-crime area recently targeted by St. Louis and St. Louis County police for a joint intervention, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. It was not immediately clear if the law enforcement manpower saturation effort had begun to deploy.

Officers responding to shooting reports at about 9:39 p.m. found Kevin Lee Harrison, 44, of Jennings, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About a half hour later, St. Louis County police found a car in Jennings with three victims who had been fired upon. An investigation found that someone had shot at the car in a neighborhood of St. Louis. The driver escaped into Jennings, where they called police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people who were in the car were not injured.

At least six other people were victims of shootings in two other city neighborhoods on Friday night, police said. Three of them were injured.